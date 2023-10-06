The Pod Collection: Nature-Inspired Seating Designed for Comfort

Shanghai-based design studio One Week has created the Pod Collection, a seating collection that draws inspiration from the bulging pods found in nature. The collection features three different seating options: a single armless seat, a single seat with armrests, and a two-seater sofa with armrests. What ties them all together is their organic and rounded shape, reminiscent of the natural pods they emulate.

The designers have opted to use high-resilience sponge for the construction of these seats. This material ensures a soft and comfortable experience for the user, mimicking the gentle comfort found in nature. The Pod Collection is also upholstered in Kvadrat 3D-knitted fabric, which is a blend of 68% new wool, 22% nylon, and 10% polyester. This fabric not only adds a soft and luxurious touch to the seats, but it also complements the rounded forms of the collection.

Nature-inspired designs often bring a sense of tranquility and harmony into interior spaces. By incorporating elements of nature, such as the organic and rounded shape of the pod, the Pod Collection can create a calming and inviting atmosphere in any setting. Whether it is used in homes, offices, or public spaces, this collection offers a unique seating experience that combines comfort and aesthetics.

As with any design, the Pod Collection reflects the designers’ attention to detail and commitment to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture. By combining the organic shape of pods found in nature with high-quality materials, One Week has succeeded in creating a collection that not only looks visually appealing but also provides maximum comfort for users.

To learn more about the Pod Collection and explore One Week’s other designs, visit their website.

Sources:

– Original article: [Insert source article]

Defitions:

– High-resilience sponge: A type of foam material that offers enhanced comfort and support due to its ability to quickly recover its original shape after pressure is applied.

– Kvadrat 3D-knitted fabric: A fabric made the renowned Danish textile company Kvadrat, known for its high-quality materials and innovative designs. The 3D-knitted fabric utilizes advanced knitting techniques to create a three-dimensional texture, adding depth and tactility to furniture upholstery.