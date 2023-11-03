New Title: The Challenges of Profits and Definitions in Hollywood Contracts

Screenwriter Anthony McCarten has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against producer GK Films, claiming he did not receive his fair share of profits from the immensely successful Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The film grossed over $900 million at the box office, but McCarten argued that he had not seen any of these profits despite his contractual entitlement.

McCarten, a two-time Academy Award nominee known for his work on films such as Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything, was credited as the sole screenwriter of Bohemian Rhapsody. Under his agreement with GK Films, he was supposed to receive “an amount equal to 5% of 100%” of net proceeds, as defined the company. However, he claimed that the accounting statements issued Fox’s 20th Century Studios showed a $51 million deficit for the movie, which affected his share of the profits. McCarten was particularly unhappy with the computation of net proceeds under Fox’s standard definition, as it included distribution fees that reduced his earnings.

In his complaint, McCarten highlighted a conversation with then-GK Films executive Denis O’Sullivan, where he was assured that the company would “take care of [him] in success.” He believed this meant he would receive 5% of GK Films’ earnings from the movie, with the difference between actual and net proceeds accounting for home video royalties and his development expenses. McCarten’s complaint also noted that his lawyers had negotiated directly with GK Films, not Fox, and accused the production company of breaching its obligation to negotiate in good faith.

The lawsuit also raised concerns about Hollywood studios using the term “net proceeds” instead of “net profits” to avoid reconciling their substantial profits with accounting statements that often show deficits. It suggested that studios rebrand their accounting practices to protect their bottom line, making it difficult for talent like McCarten to receive their rightful share.

While the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, McCarten’s lawyer stated that the matter had been resolved. Neither GK Films nor Fox provided comments in response to the lawsuit.

