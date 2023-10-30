TikTok Influencer Arrested for Impersonating a Doctor in Johannesburg

In a shocking turn of events, popular TikTok influencer Matthew Lani has been arrested in Johannesburg for impersonating a medical doctor and identity fraud. Lani, known for his large social media following, attempted to sneak into Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday night, only to be apprehended health authorities.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, Lani was caught security personnel at the hospital after gaining access through the main entrance. Disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck, he attempted to curate misleading content pretending to be a qualified doctor. This incident follows a case of identity fraud and impersonation charges that were previously opened against Lani.

When Lani was caught, he tried to escape jumping through a bathroom window but was unsuccessful. Security immediately called for reinforcements, and the police were summoned to the scene. Lani has since been handed over to the authorities for an official arrest.

It is worth noting that Lani had made headlines presenting himself as an employee of the Gauteng health department and falsely claiming to be a medicine graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand. He also alleged to be registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and claimed to have obtained a high school diploma from Cambridge International College. However, these institutions have denied any affiliation with him.

As the investigation unfolds, Lani maintains his innocence, intending to vigorously defend himself against the criminal charges he now faces.

