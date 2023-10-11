How to Watch Bodyguard Season 1 Online via Netflix

If you’re looking to watch the thrilling British political thriller series, Bodyguard Season 1, online, we have all the information you need. The show revolves around the character of Police Sergeant David Budd, a British Army veteran suffering from PTSD, who now works for London’s Metropolitan Police Service’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch. He is assigned as the main protection officer for Julia Montague, the ambitious Home Secretary, whose politics he despises. The series tackles themes such as government surveillance, terrorism, and PTSD.

Created Jed Mercurio, the main cast includes Keeley Hawes as Julia Montague and Richard Madden as David Budd, among others.

Bodyguard Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. To watch the show, you can sign up through the Netflix app or their website. Netflix offers different payment plans to choose from. The cheapest plan, which costs $6.99 per month, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, is ad-free and allows for content download on two devices. The Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, offers content in Ultra HD, allows for download on six devices, and supports up to four simultaneous streams.

To watch Bodyguard Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Once you have subscribed to Netflix, you can enjoy a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original programming. You can also change, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time.

The synopsis of Bodyguard Season 1 is as follows: “After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a main proponent of the very conflict he fought in.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change. The information presented was accurate at the time of writing.

