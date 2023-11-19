Tragic Father’s Disappearance Comes to an End: Warren Police Recover Body

The Warren community was devastated earlier this year when James Wilkins, a beloved father and local football coach, went missing under suspicious circumstances. After months of tireless searching, Warren police have finally located his body in a remote area of Oscoda Township. The discovery was made near a desolate access road covered with brush and trees.

Wilkins, who would never have missed important family events like his son’s football games or his daughter’s kindergarten graduation, had been buried in the area before being found. The Michigan State Police provided invaluable assistance in the search, utilizing their cadaver dog to aid in the investigation.

The arrest of Wilkins’ roommate, Donald Renfoe, shed light on the details surrounding his disappearance. Renfoe was charged with multiple offenses, including tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and first-degree murder. Another individual, Darius Glenn, has also been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

The investigation took a significant turn when a search warrant was executed at Renfoe’s apartment and a vehicle associated with him. Police discovered a recently patched bullet hole in the wall, presumably stained with blood. It was later revealed that Renfoe had purchased cleaning supplies from a local hardware store on the day of Wilkins’ disappearance. Glenn, a friend of Renfoe, allegedly assisted in cleaning out the apartment and disposing of Wilkins’ body.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Warren police, Michigan State Police, Oscoda Township Police and Fire, and the U.S. Park Service, Wilkins’ body was found along with additional evidence. An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm his identity conclusively.

