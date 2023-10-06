Instagram Influencer Janet Aziza Frisby Laid to Rest in Tanzania

Instagram influencer Janet Aziza Frisby, who had gained popularity on social media since 2017, was found dead in her home in Nairobi, Kenya. The 28-year-old model’s body was flown to Tanzania for burial.

An autopsy report revealed that there were no physical attacks on Frisby’s body and it is suspected that she died from an overdose. Samples were taken from her body for toxicology tests to confirm the cause of death.

Frisby, who was of mixed race with British and Tanzanian roots, lived with her sister in Kileleshwa, Nairobi. Her roommate told the police that they had been drinking with Frisby and some friends the night before. Frisby retired to her room alone, but the next morning, she failed to wake up. Her sister discovered her lifeless body in her bed and immediately called an ambulance.

The news of Frisby’s death shocked her fellow social media personalities, such as Vera Sidika and Shaq the Yungin’, who expressed their grief on Instagram. Sidika insinuated foul play and suggested that jealousy may have played a role in Frisby’s demise. However, the police are currently conducting an investigation and believe that her death may be related to the substances she consumed.

The case remains under investigation until toxicology reports provide more information. Frisby’s fans and followers on Instagram continue to mourn the loss of the young influencer, whose glamorous lifestyle captivated over 40,000 followers on the platform.

