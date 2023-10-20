Youth Athletes Quitting Sports Due to Body Image Issues and Social Media Influence

A recent study presented Nemours Children’s Health at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition revealed that body image issues, social media, gender biases, and coaching styles are causing many young athletes to quit sports. Research has shown that 70% of children quit sports the age of 13, with girls quitting at twice the rate of boys the age of 14.

Participation in youth sports is important for developing healthy habits such as cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance, and maintaining a healthy weight. Lead study author Dr. Cassidy M. Foley Davelaar emphasized that parents need to understand the reasons behind their children’s decision to quit sports in order to support their physical and mental health.

The study surveyed 70 current and former athletes between the ages of 8 and 18, aiming to identify the factors that contribute to youth sports attrition. The results revealed that coaching issues, negative body image comparisons through social media, and the competitive pressure of the sport were the main reasons for quitting.

Screen time, physical activity, and body image were found to be significantly correlated. Many participants cited feeling inadequate compared to the performance and appearance of athletes they saw in the media and on social media as a reason for leaving sports. Girls, in particular, were more likely to quit due to the pressure to compete.

The study also highlights the importance of coaches’ influence on youth sports participation. Parents should ensure that coaches receive proper training to create a positive environment that encourages participation and supports athletes’ mental well-being.

The researchers hope that these findings will help adults understand the drivers of sports attrition and enable them to create a sports environment that promotes joy and inclusivity for children of all abilities.

Sources:

– Nemours Children’s Health System