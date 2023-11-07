Discover Yorkshire: The Backdrop for Netflix’s Murder-Mystery Drama

Netflix’s latest murder-mystery drama, Bodies, takes viewers on a gripping journey through time and the streets of London. However, what many may not realize is that a significant portion of the scenes were filmed in the stunning landscapes of Yorkshire.

This thrilling series, based on a graphic novel Sheffield writer Si Spencer, follows the discovery of the same body on a street in four different time periods – 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. To bring these diverse eras to life, the production team recreated Longharvest Lane at the magnificent Wentworth Woodhouse in South Yorkshire.

Filming manager Helen Flower revealed that meticulous attention to detail was given to the set design. “The set changed as the time period changed. Every window, every detail, every bit of signage changed,” Flower explained. Local artists, such as Kieran Hadley from Leeds, contributed to the authenticity of the scenes creating stunning street art. Hadley’s murals, doors, and graffiti tags added a touch of realism to both the present-day and futuristic shots.

While Yorkshire provided the perfect backdrop for many scenes, other locations across the region were also utilized. Salts Mill and Lister Mills in Bradford’s historic Little Germany, Saltaire, and the magnificent City Hall in Bradford itself were all featured in the show. The University of Leeds, Harewood House, Sheffield city center, and the River Ouse in York were additional settings that showcased the region’s rich diversity.

The captivating performances from actors such as Stephen Graham, known for his roles in Line of Duty and Time, brought the characters to life against the stunning Yorkshire landscapes. Graham himself expressed his love for shooting in the North, emphasizing the variety of locations available, from vibrant cityscapes to serene countryside just a short drive away.

With its picturesque landscapes and diverse range of period and contemporary locations, Yorkshire proved to be an ideal setting for Bodies. This Netflix series allowed viewers to step into Victorian England, fully immersing them in the captivating mystery of the story.

FAQ

1. Where was Bodies filmed?

Bodies was primarily filmed in Yorkshire, with notable locations including Wentworth Woodhouse, Salts Mill, Lister Mills, and City Hall in Bradford.

2. Who are some of the actors in Bodies?

Stephen Graham, known for his roles in Line of Duty and Time, plays Elias Mannix/Julian Harker. Other notable actors include Amaka Okafor and Kyle Soller.

3. Is Yorkshire a popular filming location?

Yes, Yorkshire has become a sought-after filming location due to its diverse landscapes and iconic settings. It offers a blend of cityscapes and countryside within close proximity.

4. Can I visit the filming locations in Yorkshire?

Many of the filming locations in Yorkshire are open to the public, providing an opportunity to explore the settings of your favorite TV shows and films. Check with the specific locations for visitor information and accessibility.

Sources:

– Screen Yorkshire