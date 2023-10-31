Netflix’s Crime-Thriller “Bodies” Surges to the Top Spot, Breaking Records

Netflix’s riveting time-hopping crime-thriller series, “Bodies,” has taken the streaming platform storm, securing the top spot in its second week with a staggering 58.6 million viewing hours from October 22nd to 29th. The series, created British screenwriter Paul Tomalin, initially had a modest premiere with 42 million viewing hours. However, its impressive 82% Rotten Tomatoes score and positive audience reviews propelled it to a remarkable 38% increase in engagement.

Diverging from conventional crime dramas, “Bodies” captivates viewers with its unique blend of science fiction, period drama, murder mystery, and police procedural elements. The series, based on the eponymous graphic novel Si Spencer, follows four London detectives navigating different time periods as they grapple with unraveling a complex murder mystery.

While “Bodies” dominates the rankings, other notable releases on Netflix have also made their mark. The nature documentary narrated the legendary Morgan Freeman, “Life on Our Planet,” landed solidly in third place among Netflix’s English series, garnering an impressive 38.3 million streaming hours. Additionally, the limited series “Get Gotti” captured the second spot with 7.3 million views but fell short with only 18.4 million hours of streaming engagement.

However, despite the success of “Bodies” and commendable performances from other releases, Netflix’s overall ratings trend seems to be heading south. Comparing this year’s ranking to the same week in the previous year, there has been a decline in viewership. For instance, last year’s limited series, “From Scratch,” attracted over 72 million streaming hours in its second week, while the gripping murder biopic “The Good Nurse” led all Netflix films with a strong opening of 68.3 million streaming hours.

Among Netflix films, comedian Bill Burr’s directorial debut, “Old Dads,” managed to maintain its position as the top English-language movie with 28.2 million views. However, despite generating social media controversy, the film falls short in terms of numbers. Netflix seems to be struggling to release movies that resonate with a significant audience, with the last notable success being the Gal Gadot action film “Heart of Stone” that premiered nearly three months ago, garnering approximately 70 million viewing hours.

Another film grappling with lower viewership is David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers,” which secured the second spot among English-language films on Netflix. Although boasting an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, and industry veterans like Andy García and Catherine O’Hara, “Pain Hustlers” garnered just 29.3 million hours viewed. It would have claimed the top spot if not for Netflix’s introduction of the new total “views” metric, which counts the number of users who have at least started watching the content.

Lastly, the raunchy Sony summer theatrical title “No Hard Feelings,” featuring Jennifer Lawrence, premiered in the transactional rental/sale window and captured the third spot among English films with 22.7 million viewing hours.

As the streaming giant navigates the shifting landscape of audience preferences, “Bodies” stands as a shining example of a captivating series that has managed to captivate viewers across the globe, leaving them eagerly anticipating what thrilling adventure awaits them in the next episode.

