Pick of the Week: Bodies

Bodies is an ambitious drama that takes viewers on a journey through multiple timelines to unravel the mystery behind a murder. The show presents four versions of the same killing, revolving around the discovery of a naked man with a strange symbol on his arm. As the baffled police officer tries to make sense of it all, the audience is taken on a captivating ride.

Based on a graphic novel Si Spencer, Bodies features an impressive cast including Stephen Graham, Shira Haas, and Amaka Okafor. While it may take some time for the story to unfold, the central mystery proves to be irresistible. Though not all of the individual stories are equally impactful, the overall appeal of the show remains strong.

Streaming on Netflix from Friday, October 20th, Bodies offers a thrilling experience for viewers who enjoy complex narratives and intriguing mysteries.

