New Releases Dominate Netflix Charts

New releases continue to dominate the Netflix charts, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide. In particular, Bill Burr’s directorial debut, “Old Dads,” has maintained its number one spot on the English-language Film Top 10 for the second consecutive week. The film garnered a staggering 16.3 million views from October 23 to 29, and its total views have already reached an impressive 29.6 million within just 10 days.

Not far behind is the recently-released “Pain Hustlers,” which secured the second position with 14.1 million views in just two days. Audiences have been captivated the gripping storyline and stellar performances in this film.

In terms of English series, there have been significant shifts in the top three spots. Topping the chart is the limited drama mystery series “Bodies” from the UK, attracting 7.7 million views. Making their debuts on the list are the true crime documentary “Get Gotti” in second place with 7.3 million views, and the awe-inspiring natural history documentary “Life on Our Planet,” narrated the legendary Morgan Freeman, in third place with 5.5 million views.

Meanwhile, in the non-English series category, the French crime series “Lupin” continues to dominate, with all three parts consistently ranking among the Top 10. Part 3 secured the second position with 4.7 million views, while Parts 1 and 2 comfortably took sixth and seventh place, respectively, each accumulating 2 million views. However, the top spot for non-English series went to “Elite.” The highly-anticipated Season 7 attracted a massive viewership, amassing 5.3 million views within a short period after its release.

The constantly evolving Netflix charts reflect the diverse range of content that appeals to audiences globally. With such a wide array of compelling films and series to choose from, viewers can expect to continue enjoying captivating entertainment from the streaming giant.

