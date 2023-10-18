Bodies: A Compelling Time-Spanning Police Drama

Netflix’s new police drama, Bodies, takes viewers on a thrilling ride across multiple time periods. The show revolves around a body found on Longharvest Lane and follows four detectives in different time periods who are all connected this mysterious corpse. Bodies strikes a delicate balance between ridiculousness and intrigue, with a well-executed concept and a stellar cast.

The series begins in the present day with London detective sergeant Shahara Hasan stumbling upon the body during a foot pursuit at a far-right rally. In 1941, another detective named Whiteman discovers the same body on Longharvest Lane during a torrential downpour. Similarly, in 1890, a Whitechapel detective named Hillinghead comes across the body in an alley. Surprisingly, in 2053, detective Maplewood’s electrical car malfunctions near Longharvest Lane, leading her to find the same body.

As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that the detectives are all connected a doomsday cult, a tragedy in 2023, and a futuristic society controlled a “commander.” Bodies effectively weaves between the four storylines, allowing for seamless transitions between time periods. The production design and costumes further enhance each period’s distinct atmosphere.

While the show tackles themes of homophobia, antisemitism, and societal unrest, it primarily centers around the central mystery and the characters’ journeys. Bodies manages to maintain momentum throughout its eight-hour runtime, with each detective uncovering vital information at different stages. By the time the plotlines converge, viewers are fully invested in the show’s intriguing questions and captivating storytelling.

Lead actress Shira Haas delivers a standout performance in her portrayal of detective Maplewood, navigating the complexities of the show’s outlandish premise with conviction. The supporting cast, including Stephen Graham, Kyle Soller, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, also excel in their respective roles.

In conclusion, Bodies is a compelling police drama that expertly intertwines time periods and captivating storylines. Its balance of intrigue, strong performances, and solid production values make it a must-watch for fans of science fiction and mystery.

Sources: Bodies article on Netflix