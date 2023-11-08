Three Comic Books That Should Be Adapted into Netflix TV Shows

The popularity of Netflix’s show “Bodies” has sparked interest in comic book adaptations. While the original comic of the same name is no longer in print, there are other DC Comics and indie titles that would make fantastic TV shows with their long publishing runs and established fandoms. Here are our top picks:

Fables

Bill Willingham’s “Fables” reimagines classic fairy tale characters as exiles in the real world. Set in New York City, these characters, including Sheriff Bigby Wolf and Deputy Mayor Snow White, navigate life in Fabletown while evading the forces of The Adversary. With its intriguing premise and rich array of characters, “Fables” would be a perfect fit for a TV show. However, its future remains uncertain after Willingham declared the comic as public domain following a fallout with DC Comics.

Transmetropolitan

For fans of “Bodies” who appreciate a futuristic sci-fi story, “Transmetropolitan” is a must-read. Created Warren Ellis and Darrick Robertson, this comic follows the exploits of gonzo journalist Spider Jerusalem as he takes on a corrupt presidential administration and tackles societal issues. The long-term storytelling and unique perspective of Spider Jerusalem would make for compelling television, although the series would require a substantial budget to bring its futuristic setting to life.

Bone

Jeff Smith’s “Bone” is a beloved indie comic that combines fantasy and comedy. The story revolves around the adventures of three cartoon-like characters, the Bone cousins, as they find themselves in a mystical world called The Valley. In this epic tale, they encounter the enigmatic Hooded One and her Rat Creatures, who threaten to destroy everything. Netflix had initially planned to adapt “Bone” as an animated series but abandoned the project due to budget cuts. However, the story could still be brought to life using a combination of 3D animation for the Bone cousins and live-action for the human characters.

These comic book adaptations have the potential to captivate audiences with their unique storytelling and diverse characters. While the future of some of these titles is uncertain, their popularity and existing fanbases make them prime candidates for an exciting Netflix TV series.

