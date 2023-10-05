Stream Bob’s Burgers Season 12 on Hulu

Bob’s Burgers Season 12 takes viewers back into the rollercoaster world of Bob Belcher, his wife Linda, and their children Tina, Gene, and Louise as they run their burger restaurant. The 12th season aired on Fox between September 26, 2021, and May 22, 2022. If you’re wondering how to stream Bob’s Burgers Season 12, Hulu is the answer.

Created Loren Bouchard, the show revolves around the Belcher family, who reside in the fictional New Jersey town of Seymour’s Bay. In season 12, Louise attends the Pixie Princess Promenade, Bob goes on a road trip with Teddy, and Linda makes plans for the visit of her friend, Ginger.

The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, Larry Murphy as Teddy, and more.

To watch Bob’s Burgers Season 12 on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome

2. Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. Hulu also offers bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with many live TV channels.

Bob’s Burgers Season 12 is available to watch on Hulu, a subscription streaming service launched in 2007. Hulu offers a wide range of original titles, TV shows, and movies developed various networks and studios including ABC, Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, Disney Television Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Freeform.

In summary, fans of Bob’s Burgers can stream Season 12 on Hulu, which offers different subscription plans and bundles. Hulu provides access to its streaming library with or without ads, allowing viewers to enjoy the comedy and adventures of the Belcher family.

