Ohio Welcomes Back the Majestic Bobcat

Ohio’s Forests Thrive as Bobcat Population Thrives

Ohio’s forests are experiencing a resurgence as the majestic bobcat population stages a comeback in the state. Wildlife biologist Shauna Weyrauch has been closely studying the behavior and distribution of bobcats in rural eastern Ohio since 2015. With a focus on improving their habitat, efforts have been made to provide denning sites for these ecologically important carnivores. By monitoring trail cameras, researchers have been able to capture glimpses of the elusive bobcats, which tend to shy away from human contact.

These once-endangered creatures were driven to near extinction in Ohio due to hunting and habitat loss in the mid-1800s. However, in recent decades, they have begun to return from the Appalachian highlands southeast of Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources listed the bobcat as an endangered species in 1974, but following significant population growth, it was removed from the threatened and endangered species list in 2014. It remains protected against hunting and trapping.

Although precise population numbers are difficult to determine, conservation efforts have contributed to the return of bobcats in the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Northeast. Project Wild Coshocton has been using trail cameras to gather data in the foothills of the Appalachians, shedding light on the bobcat population’s resurgence. As Ohio’s forests continue to thrive, so too does this once-vanished and now thriving species.