Bobcats Making a Comeback in Ohio

After years of being extinct in Ohio, bobcats are slowly making a return to the southern and eastern regions of the state. Wildlife biologist, Shauna Weyrauch, has been studying the distribution and behaviors of a male and female bobcat and their kittens on a trail camera since 2015.

Weyrauch is interested in understanding the habitat characteristics associated with bobcats and how to potentially improve their habitat for this important carnivore. She notes that the restoration of the bobcat population in central Ohio is limited the availability of den sites in forested areas. Due to historical clearing of forests, the old hollow logs that once served as important denning habitat are now scarce. To address this, four structures were built in 2022 that could potentially provide dens, which are monitored using trail cameras.

Conservation efforts have contributed to the gradual return of small numbers of bobcats in the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Northeast. Bobcats, which are typically twice the size of house cats and weigh between 10 and 40 pounds, are known to shy away from human contact and are rarely seen in the wild.

In the mid-1800s, bobcats, along with cougars and wolves, were extirpated from Ohio due to hunting, trapping, and the loss of protected habitats. However, a few bobcats began to return in the 1960s and 1970s, likely from the rugged Appalachian highlands in the southeast. In 1974, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources listed the bobcat as an endangered species to protect the isolated populations. With increasing numbers in recent years, the bobcat was removed from Ohio’s threatened and endangered species list in 2014, but hunting and trapping of bobcats remain prohibited.

Researchers face challenges in accurately determining the exact number of bobcats, which is why trail cameras have been installed in the foothills of the Appalachians as part of Project Wild Coshocton.