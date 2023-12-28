Sassy Celebrity Interviewer and Film Critic Bobby Rivers Passes Away at Age 70

Bobby Rivers, the renowned celebrity interviewer and film critic, passed away on Tuesday night at a hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rivers, who had been living in St. Paul, had been battling a series of mini-strokes and a recurrence of lung cancer.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Rivers was the eldest of three siblings. He credited his love for old films to his parents, who nurtured and encouraged his passion from an early age.

Rivers first gained attention as a contestant on the popular TV show, The Movie Game, while attending Verbum Dei Jesuit High School in Los Angeles. In 1972, he moved to Milwaukee and graduated from Marquette University with a degree in broadcasting.

After starting his career writing news for WRIT-FM in Milwaukee, Rivers found success as a radio host on WQFM. He then transitioned to television, becoming a movie reviewer for WISN-TV and PM Magazine. Rivers also hosted the talk show, More.

In 1985, Rivers made the move to New York and joined WPIX-TV. From 1987-1990, he hosted the hit show, Watch Bobby Rivers, where he interviewed renowned celebrities such as Sally Field, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Mel Gibson. He continued to make a name for himself, hosting various shows including the syndicated game show, Bedroom Buddies, and serving as a lifestyles/entertainment reporter for WNBC-TV and WNYW-TV. Additionally, he hosted the Food Network’s popular program, Top 5, from 2002-2004 and reviewed films on Whoopi Goldberg’s national radio show from 2006-2008.

Bobby Rivers is survived his sister, Betsy, and his brother, Tony. His contributions to the entertainment industry as a charismatic interviewer and insightful film critic will be fondly remembered.