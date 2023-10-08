Bobby Green Stuns Grant Dawson with 33-Second Knockout Victory at UFC Fight Night 229

Bobby Green delivered a stunning upset at UFC Fight Night 229 when he knocked out Grant Dawson in just 33 seconds. Green, with a record of 31-15-1 MMA and 12-9-1 UFC, ended Dawson’s undefeated streak in the octagon. The lightweight bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The MMA community was quick to react to Green’s impressive win. Terrance McKinney tweeted, “Damn that’s all he needed one right punch.” Aljamain Sterling also expressed his astonishment, saying, “Broooo!!!! WTF?! Wow! Crazy impressive timing with that shot! Right on the money!”

Luke Thomas acknowledged the significance of Green’s victory, calling it a “big upset” and saying, “Holy smokes.” Dan Hooker simply tweeted, “Letttssss goooo 🔥🔥🔥.” Marc Raimondi praised Green’s longevity in the sport, stating, “Bobby King Green. Still doing the damn thing 15 years into his career.”

Jared Gordon was in awe of Green’s performance, commenting, “Very impressive.” Chris Curtis referred to Green as the “Return of the Disrespected” and called him a “mythical fighter.” Jamahal Hill cheered on Green with a simple, “Aaahhhhh Let’s go Bobby!!!”

Renato Moicano had a different reaction, expressing his desire to face Green in the octagon and even adding some friendly trash talk. Belal Muhammad chimed in, suggesting that a matchup between Green and Moicano would be an exciting one.

Bobby Green’s knockout victory over Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229 was a career-defining moment for him. It showcased his skills and solidified his position in the lightweight division. The MMA world is now eagerly waiting to see what Green’s next move will be.

