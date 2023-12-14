Bobby Deol Opens Up About Deleted Kiss Scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In a recent revelation, actor Bobby Deol shared that he was supposed to have a kissing scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal, but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga ultimately decided to edit it out. Despite the omission, Bobby’s performance as the villainous Abrar Haque has garnered praise from audiences.

During an interview with The Quint, Bobby was asked about his decision to take on the role. He explained that he had agreed to it even before director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had narrated the character’s role to him, as he trusted that it would be an amazing opportunity. Bobby went on to describe how Sandeep had discussed the climax of the film, which involved a song about love playing in the background. The director had planned for Bobby’s character to engage in a fight with Ranbir’s character and then unexpectedly kiss him. However, the kiss scene was ultimately removed from the final cut of the film.

Bobby expressed the possibility that the uncensored version of Animal on Netflix might include the deleted scene. He further revealed that after removing the kiss, Sandeep informed him that his character would be mute throughout the sequence. Despite these changes, Bobby’s performance as Abrar, a man driven revenge, has resonated with audiences.

Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra, has received mixed reviews since its release. The film has been criticized for its violent and toxic characters and storyline. However, it continues to perform well at the box office, nearing the ₹500 crore mark in India and grossing over ₹772 crore worldwide.

Netflix has secured the rights to stream Animal on its platform starting in early 2024. Audiences can look forward to watching the film in its entirety, potentially including the deleted kissing scene between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor.