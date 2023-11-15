New Interior Design Trends: Earth Tones Take Center Stage and 1970s Bohemianism Makes a Comeback

Interior design trends are constantly evolving, and according to the latest survey from design marketplace 1stDibs, there are some exciting changes on the horizon. In 2024, earth tones like sage green, tans, and oranges are set to outshine emerald and other jewel tones as the most popular colors used in home design. This shift towards more natural and muted colors reflects a growing desire for soothing and calm interiors.

Another trend predicted to make a comeback is the aesthetics of 1970s bohemianism. This means we can expect to see more eclectic and free-spirited design elements, such as macramé wall hangings, rattan furniture, and bold patterns. This departure from the modernist touches of the 1960s that have dominated design in recent years brings a sense of nostalgia and individuality to interior spaces.

On the other hand, certain trends are expected to fade away in the coming years. The survey identified a decline in florals and plant motifs, signaling a move away from overly feminine and botanical-inspired designs. Additionally, bright red, neon yellow, and vivid orange colors are losing popularity, making way for the rise of more serene and earthy tones.

In terms of industry trends, the survey highlighted the impact of inflation on budget and cost increases for designers. With 75 percent of respondents affected inflation, designers are facing challenges in delivering projects within budget while maintaining quality. Interestingly, the survey also revealed that artificial intelligence has not yet become an essential tool in the design process, with only 9 percent of designers utilizing AI in their work.

Overall, these emerging trends suggest a shift towards more grounded and nostalgic design aesthetics. By embracing earth tones and the bohemian spirit of the 1970s, homeowners can create spaces that feel organic, calming, and reflective of their unique personalities.

