Bobby Berk Announces Departure from “Queer Eye” After Season 8

After six incredible years as co-host of the beloved Netflix reality show “Queer Eye,” Bobby Berk has announced that the upcoming Season 8 will be his final season. Berk took to social media to share the news, expressing both sadness and gratitude towards the show and its dedicated fans.

Known for his role as the interior design expert on “Queer Eye,” Berk has transformed countless homes of lucky contestants throughout the show’s run. His talent and dedication have contributed to the success of “Queer Eye,” which has received numerous accolades, including 10 Emmy Awards.

In a heartfelt statement, Berk acknowledged the significance of his journey with the show and the impact it had on his life. Although his time on “Queer Eye” may be coming to an end, Berk assured fans that this is not the end of his journey with them. He promised that they will be seeing more of him very soon.

The departure of Berk marks the end of an era for “Queer Eye,” but the show will continue with Season 9, set to be filmed in Las Vegas. Berk’s fellow co-hosts, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, will continue to bring their expertise and charm to the screen.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Season 8, they can look forward to another transformative journey with Berk and the rest of the Fab Five. While saying goodbye is never easy, Berk’s departure from “Queer Eye” opens up new opportunities for both him and the show’s loyal viewers.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Bobby Berk leaving “Queer Eye”?

A: Bobby Berk has announced that Season 8 will be his final season on “Queer Eye.” It was a difficult decision but a necessary one for him.

Q: Will there be a Season 9 of “Queer Eye”?

A: Yes, Netflix has renewed “Queer Eye” for a Season 9, which will take place in Las Vegas.

Q: Who are the other co-hosts on “Queer Eye”?

A: The other co-hosts on “Queer Eye” are Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France.

Q: When will Season 8 premiere?

A: Season 8 of “Queer Eye” will premiere on January 24, 2024, and will be set in New Orleans.