Bobby Berk Announces Departure from “Queer Eye” After Season 8

Bobby Berk, one of the beloved co-hosts of the popular Netflix reality show “Queer Eye,” shocked fans with his recent announcement. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Berk revealed that the upcoming Season 8 of the show would be his final one.

The news of Berk’s departure comes as a surprise, considering his central role in the reboot of “Queer Eye” since its launch in 2018. Alongside his fellow co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, Berk has captivated audiences with his expertise in interior design and his ability to transform the homes and lives of the show’s contestants.

Although Berk’s decision to leave the show was not an easy one, he expressed that it was a necessary step for him personally. However, he assured fans that this wouldn’t be the end of his journey with them. Berk hinted at new endeavors and promised that they would be seeing more of him very soon.

“Queer Eye” has garnered widespread acclaim and has won numerous awards, including ten Emmy awards. Berk’s departure marks the end of an era for the show and for fans who have grown fond of his warm personality and unique design skills.

In response to Berk’s announcement, ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions, and Netflix released a joint statement expressing their appreciation for his contributions to “Queer Eye.” They acknowledged Berk as a cherished member of the Fab Five family and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

As fans process this news, they can look forward to Season 8 of “Queer Eye,” premiering on January 24, 2024. The upcoming season will take place in the vibrant city of New Orleans. Furthermore, fans can take solace in knowing that a Season 9 has been confirmed, set to be filmed in Las Vegas.

