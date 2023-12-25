Sibling Tragedy Strikes Again as Sister of Aaron Carter and Nick Carter Passes Away

The devastating news of Bobbie Jean Carter’s passing has left her family and fans in shock. The former makeup artist and sister of child star Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was only 41 years old when she died. The news was confirmed her sister, Angel Carter, who shared a heartfelt tribute on her official Instagram page.

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Angel wrote, accompanied childhood photos of Bobbie. The tribute also acknowledged the hardships the siblings faced, as they tragically lost their sister Leslie Carter in 2012 and Aaron Carter last year.

Angel Carter expressed the pain they all experienced during their childhoods and the need to break down barriers surrounding mental health. She emphasized the importance of providing children with a safe and nurturing environment, free from trauma and suffering.

The exact circumstances of Bobbie Jean Carter’s death have not been disclosed, but her mother, Jane Carter, issued a statement expressing her shock and grief. She requested privacy and asked for prayers for her eight-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who has now lost both her mother and father.

Bobbie Jean Carter’s struggles with addiction and substance abuse were documented on the family’s reality TV show, “House of Carters,” but she had since chosen to live a private life away from the spotlight.

This heartbreaking loss comes just over a year after the death of her younger brother, Aaron Carter. Aaron was a singer and reality TV star who gained fame as an opening act for Britney Spears and as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Carter family and their fans are now left to mourn the loss of yet another beloved sibling. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Carters in this difficult time.