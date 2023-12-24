Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Passes Away in Florida

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, tragically passed away in Florida at the age of 41. While the exact details surrounding her death have yet to be confirmed, it is known that Bobbie Jean had previously struggled with addiction issues.

This devastating loss marks the third death in the Carter family, leaving them in a state of profound grief and sadness. Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, issued a statement asking for patience and privacy during this difficult time. She expressed shock and the need for time to process the reality of losing another child. Jane Carter also requested sympathy and prayers for Bobbie Jean’s young daughter, Bella, who has now lost both her mother and father.

Bobbie Jean had played a small role in her brothers’ musical careers during their peak of success, working as a wardrobe and styling consultant for Aaron in the early 2000s. While she briefly appeared on the reality show “House of Carters,” Bobbie Jean preferred to live away from the spotlight.

Throughout the years, Bobbie Jean battled her addiction and substance abuse issues constantly. She had faced numerous arrests, including one earlier this year. Despite her struggles, Bobbie Jean remained a beloved member of the Carter family.

The passing of 41-year-old Bobbie Jean Carter serves as a stark reminder of the family’s tragic losses. Aaron Carter died as a result of a drug-related drowning, while Leslie, another sister, succumbed to an overdose in 2012.

The Carter family, along with their friends, fans, and loved ones, are undoubtedly grieving this profound loss. Messages of love, support, and understanding are pouring in as they navigate this heartbreaking time.