Disney CEO Bob Iger Rejects Licensing Core Brands to Competitors

In a recent announcement, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the company’s stance on licensing its “core brands” to competitors. While Disney has been engaging in licensing deals with platforms like Netflix, Iger made it clear that they will not be licensing their core brands, including Disney Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Iger emphasized the importance of these brands as key building blocks for Disney’s streaming business. He stated that they are performing exceptionally well on their platform, and there is no need to license them to other streaming services merely for financial gain. Disney recognizes the value and potential of these brands in driving their streaming business’s current and future success.

This approach differs significantly from Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy of licensing DC movies to Netflix. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained that they only engage in licensing deals if the economics are significant. However, he acknowledged that it does help their business as viewers return to their platform to access the full range of DC movies.

