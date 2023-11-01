New Title: Remembering Bob Haskins: A Life Filled with Compassion and Resilience

BENNETT, Wis. – Bob Haskins, a remarkable individual known for his unwavering compassion and resilience, passed away at the age of 86 on October 21, 2023, in his home in Bennett, Wisconsin, following a courageous battle with dementia and heart failure. While we mourn his loss, we celebrate the remarkable life he lived and the lasting impact he left on the community.

A memorial service has been scheduled to honor Bob’s memory at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 10, at Hope Church in Superior, Wisconsin. Reverend Darrell Kyle will lead the service, offering words of comfort and celebrating the contributions Bob made during his lifetime. The arrangements are being handled with care Cremation Services of Superior.

Throughout his life, Bob Haskins exemplified selflessness and love for others, consistently going above and beyond to lend a helping hand to those in need. His boundless compassion touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to cross his path. Although dementia may have dimmed his memory, the impact Bob had on his community and loved ones will never fade.

