Remembering the Legacy of Bob Haskins: A Life of Love and Dedication

BENNETT, Wis. – The small community of Bennett, Wisconsin mourns the loss of beloved resident Bob Haskins, who passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, October 21st. Bob will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his community, his kind-hearted nature, and his love for family and friends.

Throughout his life, Bob Haskins touched the lives of countless individuals with his selflessness and warm spirit. He was known for his involvement in various community organizations, where he dedicated his time and energy to make a positive impact. Bob’s altruistic nature shone through his active participation in local charity events, where he uplifted those in need and inspired others.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 10th, at 11 a.m. at Hope Church in Superior, Wisconsin. The service will be officiated Pastor Darrell Kyle, who will help honor and celebrate Bob’s life. It is an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to gather, cherish memories, and pay tribute to a remarkable individual who made a lasting difference in their lives.

Bob’s legacy will remain etched in the hearts of those who knew him. His kindness, compassion, and dedication serve as an inspiration for all, reminding us of the importance of giving back to our communities and spreading love wherever we go.

