New Hopes for Restoration: Historic Boatyard Devastated Fire

An unfortunate incident took place at the Underfall Yard in Bristol on the night of May 6th when a maintenance worker, Robert Boyd-Stevenson, started a fire that quickly engulfed the boatyard. The devastating blaze caused millions of pounds worth of damage, destroyed a large shed and numerous boats, and forced the evacuation of local residents. The rebuild is estimated to cost £2.6 million and would take three years to complete.

Forensic examiners have determined that an accelerant was used to ignite the fire, which rapidly spread within just 15 minutes. Shockingly, Boyd-Stevenson not only watched the fire from a nearby location but also took a photo of the inferno and sent it to his boss via WhatsApp. Investigations revealed that Boyd-Stevenson had previous convictions for arson and bomb hoaxes dating back to 1997. This incident also unveiled his disturbing pattern of resorting to fire-related crimes during periods of emotional breakdown.

The consequences of this devastating fire extend beyond the immediate damage caused. The power outage resulting from the fire affected the sluice gates of Bristol Harbour, exposing the potential for “catastrophic damage” to the harbor walls. Furthermore, the local community and businesses in the area have suffered significant losses, with some forced to close and others facing financial burdens in the tens to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Despite the magnitude of the tragedy, there is hope for restoration. The Grade II-listed boatyard, with its historical significance and original Victorian-era buildings, remains an important site of national heritage. The community has rallied together to support the rebuilding efforts, and plans are underway to raise the necessary funds and expertise to restore the boatyard to its former glory.

