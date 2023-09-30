Households in Superior Can Now Order More Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Households in Superior, Wisconsin now have the opportunity to order four more free COVID-19 rapid tests to be delivered to their door. Starting from Monday, September 25, residents can place an order for the tests through the official COVID-19 website or the Douglas County website for more information.

Changes to Government Center Entryway

The Government Center in Superior is currently undergoing construction work on its front entryway sidewalk. This construction will continue until the beginning to midweek of next week. During this time, members of the public are advised to follow the cones to alternate doors located between the Government Center and courthouse. Alternatively, they can use the public access doors of the courthouse to access the skywalk leading over to the Government Center. The Building and Grounds department has marked these doors to help the public find the different entry points.

Extended Reservations for Campgrounds

The Douglas County Forestry Department has extended the advanced reservations for the Gordon Dam and Mooney Dam campgrounds until October 15. The department will re-evaluate the extension in mid-October, taking into account weather conditions and staffing. To make reservations for the campgrounds, individuals can visit the Douglas County website or the Forestry, Parks, and Recreation section of the website. Additional extensions may be considered depending on demand and availability.

