Superior Residents Eligible for Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Delivered to Their Door

Superior residents can once again take advantage of the opportunity to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their door. The initiative, which has been available since September 25, aims to make testing more accessible for households in the area. The free tests can be ordered visiting the official COVID-19 testing website at www.covid.gov/tests or accessing the Douglas County website for additional information.

The Douglas County Forestry Department has recently transitioned to a new Geographic Information System (GIS) website called Beacon. This change was prompted the department’s former vendor being bought out. Residents who are interested in exploring the new GIS web mapping can find the link on the Douglas County Forestry Facebook page.

Updates regarding the Blatnik Bridge construction have been shared the Douglas County Highway Department, with information provided the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Unfortunately, due to the discovery of historically significant findings in the project area, the completion of the Garfield Avenue/Interstate 535 interchange portion of the Twin Ports Interchange Project has been delayed until next year. Meanwhile, the Blatnik Bridge will remain open and there will be no changes to its configuration during the winter months.

MnDOT is working closely with its partners and will provide updates as they become available. The progress made on the I-35 corridor, including shoulder grading, paving, wall painting, and pouring of a barrier wall, is on track for completion in spring 2024. This progress will enable I-35 to open up to four lanes, weather permitting. While most of the major traffic disruptions related to the project will be resolved this fall, minor closures may still occur in the spring.

The schedule for completing the bridges from Piedmont Avenue to 21st Avenue West in Lincoln Park on Highway 53 is currently being evaluated MnDOT, with the goal of finishing them fall 2024. The completion dates for the Highway 53 connections to I-535 and I-35 will be determined as soon as possible. Residents can find more information about these projects on the official Minnesota Department of Transportation website at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/.

