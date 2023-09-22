Superior Days: Empowering the Community

Superior Days, an initiative aimed at bringing the power back to the community of Superior, Wisconsin, is hosting its first issues meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The meeting will take place at Northwood Tech in Superior and is open to the public. Participants are requested to enter through door 3, which faces the Marcovich Wellness Center on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

The purpose of the meeting is to brainstorm local issues that can be brought to Madison in April 2024. This opportunity enables citizens to have a voice in improving their area. In case you are unable to attend the first meeting, you can still contribute contacting the organizers with an issue and a write-up explaining why it should be brought down to Madison.

Additionally, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Douglas County is seeking youth representatives for the Douglas County Board. This initiative aims to bring a youth voice to government and provide an opportunity for young individuals to learn about the workings of County government, develop new skills, and contribute to their community. Interested youth should be in grades 10-12 and willing to attend one County Board meeting per month. Upon selection, youth representatives will receive mentorship, orientation, training, and a tour of county buildings and departments. The application deadline is Sept. 25, and further information can be obtained from Katie Stenroos at UW-Extension Douglas County.

There are several meetings scheduled for the upcoming week in Douglas County, including Land and Development, Wisconsin Utility Tax Association, Chief Local Elected Official Consortium, NWCEP Board Executive Finance Committee, and the Public Safety Committee. For more information on meeting dates, agendas, or Douglas County in general, visit their website.

Your input and participation in these initiatives and meetings are highly encouraged. If you have any suggestions or comments, please contact Lindsey Nelson, a human resources generalist for Douglas County, at [email protected].

Sources:

– Superior Days meeting, contact Lindsey Nelson at 715-395-7212 or [email protected]

– University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Douglas County youth representative opportunity, contact Katie Stenroos at 715-395-1365 or [email protected]

– Douglas County meetings information, visit www.douglascountywi.org