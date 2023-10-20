Fall Algae Blooms and Waterfowl Hunting Season in Douglas County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents of Douglas County to be aware of the occurrence of fall algae blooms as we transition from fall to winter. Algae blooms tend to form during warmer days and lake turnover events, which are natural phenomena that happen in the spring and autumn when the cooler top and warmer bottom layers of a lake mix. This mixing causes deeper water with less oxygen and more nutrients to rise to the surface, creating a temporary environment that can be stressful for aquatic organisms. However, blue-green algae near the surface can thrive in these conditions and form blooms during the fall.

The return of blue-green algae is of concern for waterfowl hunters, as many hunters rely on their canine companions during hunting season. The toxicity of the blue-green algae poses a risk to these hunting dogs, as they may ingest water contaminated with the algae and its toxins while retrieving carcasses or swimming in bodies of water. It is important for hunters to take water safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of their dogs.

In 2022, Wisconsin had an estimated 60,000 waterfowl hunters, ranking the state fourth in the nation. To learn more about the impact of blue-green algae on waterfowl hunting season, residents can visit the Douglas County website to access an informational flyer.

In addition to the issue of algae blooms, the article also mentions upcoming meetings and events in Douglas County. The second issues meeting for Superior Days has been scheduled for October 23 at Northwood Tech. This meeting is a continuation of the first issues meeting and provides an opportunity for those who couldn’t attend the first one to participate. Citizens of Douglas County are encouraged to bring any issues they would like to address in Madison to this meeting.

Furthermore, there are three other meetings scheduled for next week in Douglas County. The Board of Adjustment will meet on October 25 at the Government Center, the Forest, Parks, and Recreation timber sale will take place on the same day at the Forestry Headquarters in Solon Springs, and the Public Safety meeting is scheduled for October 26 at the Government Center.

For more information on these meetings, including agendas, residents can visit the Douglas County website. Community input and participation are always welcomed, and any suggestions or comments can be directed to Lindsey Conley, an administration assistant for Douglas County.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Douglas County website