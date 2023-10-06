Free E-Waste Collection Event in Superior

On Sunday, October 8th, the Head of Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior will be hosting a free e-waste collection event. This event is being organized the company ERI and provides Washburn and Douglas County residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle their unwanted consumer electronics.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can simply show up to the event with their electronics and the ERI team will handle the heavy lifting upon arrival. The accepted items include computers and peripherals, televisions and peripherals, as well as mobile devices. It is important to note that all materials will be recycled to the highest standards and any personal data on the devices will be securely destroyed.

For Columbus Day, both city and county offices will remain open on Monday, October 9th, operating under their regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, households have the opportunity to order four free COVID-19 rapid tests, which will be delivered directly to their door. To register for these tests, residents can visit the website www.covid.gov/tests or refer to the Douglas County website for further information.

In terms of upcoming meetings, the Zoning Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 11th, from 9-11 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center. For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, residents can visit the website www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation are always appreciated. If anyone has suggestions or comments, they can contact Lindsey Conley, an administration assistant for Douglas County, at linds[email protected]. Let’s make it a great week!

