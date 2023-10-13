Douglas County Forestry Extends Camping Reservations for Gordon Dam and Mooney Dam Campgrounds

The Douglas County Forestry has announced that they will be extending their advanced reservations at Gordon Dam and Mooney Dam campgrounds through Oct. 22. The extended forecast for camping is looking promising, hence the decision to allow more time for reservations. This means that campers can continue to enjoy these campgrounds for an additional period.

However, starting on Oct. 23, Mooney Dam will be closed for the season, while Gordon Dam will be set to “off-season” status. During the off-season, at the Gordon Dam Campground, sites will be available on a first come, first served basis. Campers can claim a site using self-registration envelopes. It is important to note that water hook ups will be shut down, but electricity will remain on for the electric sites.

The off-season rates at Gordon Dam Campground will be $20 for electric sites and $15 for non-electric sites. Reservations for both campgrounds can be made on the Douglas County website at www.douglascountywi.org/650/campgrounds.

In addition to this news, the second issues meeting for Superior Days has been moved to Oct. 23 at Northwood Tech. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. This meeting serves as a continuation of the first issues meeting, providing an opportunity for those who couldn’t attend the first meeting to participate. It is a platform for the citizens of Douglas County to voice any concerns or issues they would like to bring to the attention of Madison.

If you have any questions or inquiries, you can contact Lindsey Conley at [email protected] or [email protected], or call 715-395-7212.

There are also several other meetings scheduled for the upcoming week. The ADRC is holding a Transit Coordination Plan Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Government Center. The NWCEP Board of Directors Meeting will also take place on Wednesday at the NWCEP Job Center in Ashland. The Extension, Education, and Recycling meeting will be held on the same day at the Government Center. The Northwest Regional Housing Program meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Government Center. Lastly, the County Board will meet on Thursday evening at the Government Center.

For more information on these meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit the Douglas County website at www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation are always appreciated. If you have any suggestions or comments, please don’t hesitate to contact Lindsey Conley at [email protected].

Source: Douglas County Forestry