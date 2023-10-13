Former Teacher’s Credentials Revoked Due to Graphic Online Comments About Child Sexual Abuse

The credentials of a former Washington Township teacher, Caleb J. Betton, have been revoked a state board after he made graphic online comments about child sexual abuse. Although Betton admitted to describing engaging in physical and sexual acts against very young children in a Reddit conversation, he claimed that he had not actually performed the acts mentioned.

Law enforcement officers reported Betton’s comments to the school district and the state Department of Children and Families, but he was never charged with any wrongdoing. Betton joined the district as a science teacher in September 2019, but he resigned from his non-tenured position in March 2020 after the district learned about the Reddit conversation.

The school district has stated that there were no reports of inappropriate behavior related to Betton’s actions involving students. They encourage anyone with allegations against Betton to contact law enforcement authorities.

In the Reddit chat, Betton claimed to have abused young children while babysitting and traveling abroad. He also mentioned engaging in a sexual act during a class and streaming it on Skype. However, the state Department of Children and Families could not identify any victims or find evidence that students were exposed to anything concerning.

Despite not responding to offers to submit written arguments or challenge the disciplinary actions in person, Betton told the board that he did not care if he kept his teaching credentials because he did not intend to use them. The board concluded that Betton’s sexually explicit chat regarding children on Reddit showed a serious lapse in judgment, even if the acts described did not actually occur.

As a result, Betton’s reading specialist and elementary grades K-6 teaching certificates were revoked. Betton has the option to appeal this decision to the state’s education commissioner.

Sources:

Title: Former Washington Township teacher’s credentials revoked over graphic online comments about child sexual abuse

Author: Jim Walsh

Website: Courier-Post, Burlington County Times, The Daily Journal