Sustainability and Social Causes at the Heart of the Greater Good Awards

The Greater Good Awards celebrate brands and companies that prioritize sustainability and social causes. This year’s shortlist includes companies that are committed to creating a better future. One notable nominee in the Sustainability category is BMW Canada, recognized for its campaign promoting the new electric vehicle, the iX xDrive50. The campaign focused on raising awareness of BMW’s commitment to the environment and featured a branded content series showcasing innovators in green technology. BMW Canada partnered with Media Experts and the CBC to create this campaign, and they also worked with the omnichannel supply-side platform Sharethrough to fund carbon offsetting projects. Through this collaboration, BMW compensated for over 685,000 grams of CO2 emissions.

In the World Hunger category, Soylent is a finalist for its efforts in providing a practical and cost-effective solution for individuals facing barriers to nutritious foods. Soylent partners with charitable organizations to donate its products to food banks, shelters, and communities experiencing food insecurity. Through its #SoylentForGood initiative, the brand has donated an estimated $2.4 million worth of product in 2022 alone.

NBCUniversal is recognized in the Social Justice category for its Plan Your Vote campaign and platform. Originally created in response to voting challenges during the pandemic, Plan Your Vote returned for the 2022 midterms to help Americans navigate changes in voting rules. The campaign provided essential voting information in a user-friendly format and utilized the Comcast NBCUniversal ecosystem to reach mass audiences. In 2022, the campaign generated over 764 million impressions across various platforms, with an estimated earned media value of over $3 million.

Pinterest, nominated in the Better Future category, has prioritized safeguarding the long-term future funding areas such as technology, science, security, and the environment. Recognizing that younger generations seek sustainability practices, Pinterest became the first major digital platform to unveil a climate misinformation policy in 2022. The platform partnered with Pinterest Creators to develop actionable content focused on sustainability and donated to environmental organizations dedicated to tackling climate change.

These examples showcase the commitment of companies and brands to working towards a greater good. The Greater Good Awards highlight their efforts and inspire others to do the same.

