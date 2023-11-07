New Generation BMW 5 Series Electrifies Irish Market

BMW is making a splash in Ireland with the release of the eighth generation of its luxury sedan, the G60. In line with global trends towards electric mobility, BMW has chosen to showcase the i5, a fully electric model, for its official local debut. The i5 on display is the eDrive40 variant, featuring a single motor and rear-wheel drive.

Embracing the latest automotive design trends, the electric 5 Series comes equipped with the M Sport Package, accentuated sleek black accents such as the illuminated kidney grille and trunk lid spoiler. In some markets, customers can opt for the M Sport Pro package, which includes additional black accents.

The electrified sedan also boasts a number of aesthetic enhancements, including Shadowline upgrades and eye-catching red calipers on the M Sport brakes. Rolling on 20-inch wheels, adorned with an M logo on the spokes, customers have the option to customize the wheel size. However, it is important to note that choosing larger wheels may impact the range and efficiency of the electric vehicle.

Inside the i5, BMW Ireland has opted for a Smoke White vegan leather interior, creating a luxurious and sustainable driving experience. Notably, the new 5 Series is the first BMW production model to offer a fully vegan interior, extending its commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Looking ahead, BMW has exciting plans for the i5 lineup in Europe. The company has announced the introduction of a non-M Performance model that will feature the xDrive system. This expansion of the i5 range will provide customers with more options and further solidify BMW’s position in the electric vehicle market.

FAQ:

Q: What is the BMW i5 eDrive40?

A: The BMW i5 eDrive40 is an electric variant of the eighth generation 5 Series sedan, featuring a single motor and rear-wheel drive.

Q: Does the BMW i5 have an M Sport Package?

A: Yes, the BMW i5 comes equipped with the M Sport Package, which includes distinctive black accents and aesthetic enhancements.

Q: What is unique about the interior of the BMW i5?

A: The interior of the BMW i5 features a Smoke White vegan leather finish, making it the first fully vegan interior offered in a BMW production model.

Q: Are there plans for additional models in the i5 lineup?

A: BMW has announced plans to introduce a non-M Performance model with xDrive in Europe next year, expanding the i5 lineup.