Blytheville High School Choir Wins Nationwide Music Contest

In a surprising turn of events, Blytheville High School Choir students were ecstatic to learn that they had been selected as one of the five national winners of the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest on TikTok. The exciting news was announced during a video conference held on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. issued a press release confirming the choir’s incredible achievement. The students were overcome with joy and gratitude as they received the news that their hard work and talent had paid off.

During the video conference, Kristi Daraban, Nationwide’s associate vice president of social media, had the honor of informing the choir of their victory. Daraban also revealed that the school’s music program would receive a generous $5,000 contribution to further support their endeavors.

This recognition is a testament to the dedication and talent of the Blytheville High School Choir students. They poured their hearts and souls into their performance, and their efforts have been acknowledged on a national level.

The Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest on TikTok has provided a platform for young musicians to showcase their abilities. By utilizing the popular social media platform, Nationwide has given talented students a unique opportunity to gain exposure and recognition.

The $5,000 contribution to the school’s music program will undoubtedly make a significant impact. This funding will allow the choir to explore new horizons, acquire necessary equipment, and provide enriching experiences for its members.

The Blytheville High School Choir winning this prestigious contest serves as an inspiration to their peers and the community. It is a reminder of the power of determination, hard work, and a passion for music.