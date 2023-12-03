Bluesky to Introduce Enhanced Content Moderation Tools and User Reporting Feature

Bluesky, the social media platform backed Jack Dorsey, is preparing to implement advanced automated tools for content moderation. According to a recent report, these tools will be designed to identify and flag any content that violates Bluesky’s community guidelines. Once flagged, the content will be reviewed Bluesky’s moderation team for further action.

In order to improve accuracy, Bluesky will reintroduce the option for users to report their own posts if they believe the content has been mislabeled. This feature aims to assist the moderation team in rectifying any inaccurate labels associated with the posts.

Moreover, Bluesky will be introducing new functionalities such as user lists and moderation lists. User lists are generic compilations of users, while moderation lists allow users to mute or block multiple accounts simultaneously. These additions aim to enhance user experience and give individuals more control over their online interactions.

Bluesky shares several similarities with Twitter in terms of its user interface and features; however, it differentiates itself through its holding structure. The company is owned its founding team, and it operates with a “public benefit” structure, which means it can direct its resources towards its mission without the pressure to prioritize shareholder returns. The funding of Bluesky is unrestricted, as long as it is utilized for research and development of technologies that enable open and decentralized networks.

The Bluesky project initially aimed to create a single protocol or universal standard that would allow existing social networks and software developers to build more customized offerings. The goal is to establish interoperability without any central authority, thus enabling the revival of the openness and creativity observed during the early days of the internet.

Overall, Bluesky is taking significant steps to enhance its content moderation capabilities and empower users to contribute to the accuracy of the platform. These developments align with its mission to foster a decentralized and open social media ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a social media platform supported Jack Dorsey that aims to create a decentralized and open social media ecosystem.

2. What are Bluesky’s upcoming enhancements?

Bluesky plans to introduce enhanced automated tools for content moderation, including the ability for users to report their own posts for mislabeling. The platform will also unveil new functionalities, such as user lists and moderation lists, to improve user experience and control.

3. How does Bluesky differ from Twitter?

Bluesky shares similarities with Twitter in terms of its user interface and features. However, it distinguishes itself through its holding structure, which is owned the founding team and operates with a “public benefit” approach.

4. What is the objective of the Bluesky project?

The Bluesky project aims to develop a single protocol or universal standard that allows existing social networks and software developers to create more customized offerings. The goal is to promote interoperability without a central authority and foster the openness and creativity of the early web.