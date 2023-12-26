Bluesky Launches Public Posts and Updates Logo, Embracing Change

Bluesky, the social media platform backed former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, has made a significant update making its posts public, allowing users without accounts to track activity on the network. This move comes as Bluesky aims to bring more transparency and accessibility to its platform. CEO Jay Graber shared the news, stating that this decision was influenced user feedback, particularly those who used a butterfly icon to represent Bluesky. As a result, the platform has also unveiled a new logo, replacing the cloud-filled sky with a blue butterfly, reminiscent of Twitter’s blue bird.

Graber expressed excitement about this latest development, comparing Bluesky’s growth to a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. He emphasized that while posts on Bluesky have always been public through the open protocol, they can now be accessed publicly through the app itself. This gradual opening up of the platform signals a journey of metamorphosis for Bluesky.

Highlighting Bluesky’s commitment to decentralization, Graber referred to the platform as “billionaire-proof.” Bluesky’s AT Protocol allows for data movement between various platforms, paving the way for a decentralized social media experience. This aligns with the platform’s long-term vision of empowering users to have more control over their data and social media interactions.

In the same vein, Meta’s Threads, another social media platform, is also exploring decentralization. Threads is currently testing the visibility of its posts on Mastodon, a separate platform. While Threads has experienced significant user growth, with over 100 million sign-ups this year, Bluesky’s user base remains smaller due to its exclusive invite-only access.

Despite the progress, Bluesky is still in the process of rolling out essential features. However, the platform’s embrace of change and commitment to user feedback suggest a promising future for this Twitter alternative. With its newfound accessibility and focus on decentralization, Bluesky aims to provide users with a unique social media experience that prioritizes transparency and control over personal data.