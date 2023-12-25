Bluesky Introduces Public Viewing Feature and New Logo

Bluesky, a social media network backed Jack Dorsey’s X, is rolling out an exciting new feature that allows users to view posts on the platform without the need to log in. However, full participation, including creating an account, posting content, and engaging with the community, still requires an invitation. This update makes accessing posts easier through shareable links, which users can read and share in individual or group chats.

CEO of Bluesky, Jay Graber, explained that the goal of Bluesky is to be a home for public conversation, covering breaking news, commentary, analysis, and more. The introduction of a public web view means that users no longer have to be logged in to view posts on the platform. Graber emphasized that this will make sharing content more convenient, whether it’s a joke sent to a friend or embedding a post in an article.

In addition to this feature, Bluesky has unveiled a new butterfly emoji logo, symbolizing their growth and transformation. The company expressed its commitment to openness making posts publicly accessible through the app, as well as through the existing open protocol.

Bluesky has seen significant growth since its launch as an invite-only app, reaching 2 million users. The platform recently launched “more advanced automated tooling” to identify and flag content that violates community guidelines.

Bluesky’s latest update represents a step forward in making its platform more accessible, allowing users to engage with content even without creating an account. The introduction of the public viewing feature and the updated logo highlight the company’s commitment to fostering public conversation and embracing growth.