Bluesky Introduces New Features for Users and Publishers

Bluesky, a decentralized social network and Twitter alternative, has made an exciting update that allows users to view posts on the platform without the need to log in. While an invitation is still required to create an account and start posting, non-members can now access posts through a shared link. This development not only enhances user convenience but also opens up new opportunities for publishers.

One significant change is that publishers can now share and embed Bluesky posts in blogs, expanding the reach of content beyond the platform itself. In addition, users can easily share posts in individual or group chats, making the sharing experience seamless and efficient.

To maintain privacy, Bluesky users have the option to toggle a setting within the platform’s settings menu to limit visibility for logged-out users. However, it is important to note that this feature only applies to Bluesky’s website and official app. External third-party clients may not respect this toggle and could still display users’ posts. To ensure a narrower audience, users should consider setting their profiles to private.

Bluesky has also revealed a new logo, replacing the old generic icon of a blue sky with clouds. The new logo features a butterfly emoji 🦋, which has become synonymous with the platform. According to Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, the butterfly reflects the company’s mission to transform social media into something innovative and different.

Since its launch, Bluesky has gained significant traction, attracting 2 million users with the release of its iOS and Android apps. The platform has also addressed concerns regarding content moderation introducing various tools. Looking ahead, Bluesky aims to achieve federation “early next year,” allowing other servers and instances to be compatible with Bluesky while implementing their own rules.

Bluesky’s recent announcement coincides with Meta’s Threads experimenting with ActivityPub integration. In response to Meta’s recent announcement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and the Threads team have made their accounts and posts visible on Mastodon and other compatible apps.

Bluesky continues to evolve and adapt in response to user feedback and industry developments, aiming to provide a unique and decentralized social networking experience.