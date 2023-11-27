Bluefin Partners with ID TECH to Provide Advanced Encryption Solutions

Bluefin, a leader in payment security solutions, has joined forces with ID TECH to offer advanced encryption solutions to its customers and partners. The collaboration aims to enhance the security of sensitive cardholder data utilizing the industry-standard encryption protocol known as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), developed the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Through this partnership, Bluefin customers who purchase the new ID TECH SREDKey 2 encrypting keypads will benefit from the robust security provided AES. This encryption method offers significantly stronger protection for sensitive information, ensuring that cardholder data remains secure during payment transactions. Additionally, Bluefin recently added Mastercard to its Click to Pay feature, providing a seamless checkout experience for merchants.

Tim Barnett, the Chief Information Officer at Bluefin, expressed the company’s pride in being one of the pioneers in commercializing the AES standard. Bluefin has successfully incorporated the ID TECH SREDKey into its PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution, making it one of their most popular devices for over 1,000 healthcare and higher education clients. AES is crucial in various payment processing scenarios, particularly for multinational companies dealing with credit card data across multiple countries. Bluefin also plans to integrate AES into their ShieldConex tokenization process, further enhancing their security offerings.

Justin Ning, the VP of Product Management at ID TECH, emphasized the commitment of both companies to delivering secure payment solutions. The availability of AES 128 encryption in ID TECH’s payment hardware, combined with Bluefin’s P2PE solution, provides customers with the latest encryption technology and peace of mind regarding the security of their payment environment.

FAQ:

What is AES encryption?

AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) is a widely recognized and adopted encryption specification established the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). It is used to securely encrypt electronic data, providing robust protection against unauthorized access or tampering.

How does Bluefin’s collaboration with ID TECH enhance payment security?

By partnering with ID TECH, Bluefin can offer its customers and partners access to advanced encryption solutions using the AES standard. This significantly strengthens the security of sensitive cardholder data during payment transactions, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

What are the benefits of AES encryption?

AES encryption provides a high level of security for sensitive information, making it extremely difficult for unauthorized individuals to decipher encrypted data. By implementing AES encryption, businesses can enhance the protection of their customers’ payment data and build trust in their payment processes.

