In a recent social media post, Blueface, the California rapper known for his wild antics, offered some unconventional words of wisdom to “young Black kings.” While his advice may raise some eyebrows, it is undeniably unique.

“Women can steal your heart, your mind, and your soul,” Blueface began. “But they can never take your d**k from you, n***a! So keep your f***ing d**k in your hand, n***a! Keep your d**k in your hand and you’ll be alright at night.”

Although his message may seem crude, it is important to analyze the context. Blueface has been recently involved in relationship drama, including a highly publicized incident with his baby mama Chrisean Rock. These personal experiences have likely influenced his perspective.

While many may dismiss Blueface’s advice as outrageous, there is a core truth hidden within. He emphasizes the importance of self-preservation and avoiding becoming emotionally dependent on others. By reminding young men to prioritize themselves, Blueface encourages them to maintain control over their own lives.

It is worth noting that Blueface’s behavior and persona are often controversial. From rescuing his son in the middle of the night to engaging in altercations with friends, he continually finds himself in the midst of scandal. However, this attention-seeking behavior only serves to fuel his popularity and maintain a steady stream of engagement from his audience.

In a recent interview with Funny Marco, Blueface’s influence was evident as the comedian struggled to name three of his songs. Despite this, Blueface remains unapologetic and ensures that his presence is known.

While Blueface’s advice may not conform to traditional ideals of role modeling, it offers a unique perspective on self-preservation and personal autonomy. Whether or not one agrees with his approach, it is undeniable that he continues to captivate audiences and generate headlines.