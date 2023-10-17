Blue Jays Reliever Erik Swanson Faces Backlash Over Hunting Trip Photo

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has received criticism for a photo he posted on social media, showing him and his son after a successful hunting trip. The picture sparked controversy as it depicted his young child in front of a row of deceased Canadian geese.

Swanson took to his social platform to defend his actions, stating that he is an avid hunter and wanted to teach his son about the origin of food. He emphasized that the meat we consume, such as beef, venison, poultry, and fish, comes from somewhere other than the grocery store. By involving his son in hunting and harvesting their own food, Swanson believes his child will have a better understanding of where their meals come from and what they contain.

Addressing concerns about the legality of the hunt, Swanson clarified that he was part of a group of seven hunters, each allowed to procure five geese per day according to Minnesota state regulations.

The Blue Jays’ season came to an end recently, with a disappointing loss in the AL wild-card series against the Twins. Despite this, Swanson had a successful first year with the team, maintaining a 2.97 ERA and striking out 75 batters in 66.2 innings. He also made appearances in both playoff games.

The controversy surrounding Swanson’s hunting trip highlights the differing opinions surrounding hunting and its portrayal on social media. While some fans support Swanson’s lifestyle and his efforts to teach his son about food sourcing, others find the image insensitive and disturbing.

