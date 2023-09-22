Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays: A MLB 2023 Matchup

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting MLB 2023 matchup at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. On Friday, September 22. The game will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

With a record of 94-60 this season, the Rays have been performing exceptionally well. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have a record of 85-68. The starting pitchers for this game will be Chris Bassitt for the Blue Jays and Tyler Glasnow for the Rays, both right-handers.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. Central (6:40 p.m. Eastern) and will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Additionally, MLB Network will broadcast the game nationally, with regional coverage Bally Sports Sun and Sportsnet.

Tampa Bay currently holds a strong home record of 52-26 and has a remarkable 73-13 record in games where they out-hit their opponents. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have been performing solidly on the road, with a record of 44-34.

This matchup between the Rays and the Blue Jays will be their eighth meeting this season. So far, the Rays hold a slight advantage with a 4-3 lead in the season series.

Key performers for the Rays include Isaac Paredes, who leads the team with 29 home runs and a .491 slugging percentage. Yandy Diaz has also been impressive, going 15-for-40 with five doubles, a home run, and five RBI in the past 10 games.

For the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a standout player with 28 doubles, 24 home runs, and 91 RBI. In the past 10 games, George Springer has contributed with a home run and two RBI, going 9-for-41.

In terms of recent performance, the Rays have a 6-4 record in their last 10 games, with a .241 batting average and a 3.93 ERA. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have a 5-5 record, hitting .195 and posting a 4.45 ERA.

Both teams have a few players dealing with injuries. For the Rays, Brandon Lowe, Luke Raley, Greg Jones, Jose Siri, Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Garrett Cleavinger, Jeffrey Springs, and Shane Baz are either day-to-day or on the injured list. The Blue Jays have Yusei Kikuchi, Brandon Belt, Danny Jansen, Hagen Danner, Otto Lopez, and Adam Cimber dealing with injuries.

Get ready for an exciting game as the Rays and Blue Jays face off in this MLB 2023 matchup.

Definitions:

– MLB: Major League Baseball

– ERA: Earned Run Average

Sources:

The Associated Press