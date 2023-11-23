New Improvements at Rogers Centre Set to Enhance Fan Experience

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled exciting details about the ongoing renovations at the Rogers Centre, offering fans a glimpse into the transformation taking place. The team recently shared a video and images on social media showcasing the second phase of the construction process, highlighting the demolition of the lower bowl and the excavation of the field level.

Over the course of 13 days from October 13 to 26, approximately 29.5 million pounds of materials were expertly removed and recycled during the demolition of the lower bowl, making way for the new enhancements. Following this, from October 23 to November 6, 780 truckloads of materials were painstakingly removed, while 530 loads were brought in for the field level excavation.

To facilitate this extensive excavation work, a temporary bridge was installed over the site of the former seating bowl. At its peak, the construction site saw 10 excavators and 344 trucks cycling in and out of the Rogers Centre in a single day, crossing the temporary bridge.

The recently released video also showcases a remarkable moment when a piece of mechanical equipment was lowered into the stadium through the roof opening from a crane parked on Bremner Blvd. This incredible feat of engineering is a testament to the intricate planning and execution involved in the renovation process.

With an average of 350 workers diligently working on-site each day, the scale of the second phase of renovations surpasses that of the previous offseason. The team aims to complete the project before the start of the 2024 regular season, ensuring that the Rogers Centre is ready for the Blue Jays’ home opener in April.

The focus of the renovations is to bring fans even closer to the action and enhance their overall experience at the stadium. The current 100-level seating bowl and structure are being rebuilt with baseball viewing in mind. Notably, the foul territory will be reduced approximately 3,000 square feet, providing more legroom, wider seats between the dugouts, and improved sightlines with seats facing the infield.

The Blue Jays are committed to creating a modern and vibrant ballpark for their fans. To further enhance the fan experience, the team introduced the “outfield district” before the 2023 home opener, consisting of five distinct neighborhoods and numerous social spaces within the stadium.

FAQ:

Q: When will the renovations be completed?

A: The renovations are scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2024 regular season, in time for the Blue Jays’ home opener in April.

Q: How many workers are involved in the renovation process?

A: On average, 350 workers are present at the construction site each day.

Q: What are the key enhancements for fans?

A: The renovations aim to bring fans closer to the action, with reduced foul territory, additional legroom, wider seats between the dugouts, and improved sightlines facing the infield. The introduction of the “outfield district” also provides new social spaces within the stadium.

Q: What was the significance of the mechanical equipment being dropped into the stadium?

A: The moment demonstrated the precision and engineering involved in the renovation process, showcasing the careful planning and execution of the project.