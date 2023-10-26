Is the Toronto Blue Jays’ Outfield Under Construction?

The Toronto Blue Jays may have had a disappointing end to their 2023 season, but it seems that changes are already underway for the team. While outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is set to become a free agent this offseason, there is also something else happening in the outfield at their home stadium, the Rogers Centre.

Recently, photos were uploaded to Reddit a user named JPCL1887, showing a rather large hole being dug in the center field. These pictures were taken from the Sportsnet Grill, a sports bar located in the outfield of the Rogers Centre. It seems that the stadium is currently undergoing renovations, specifically in the second phase of the project.

These renovations include a complete redesign of the 100-level, which will feature three new premium clubs located underneath the main concourse. The aim is to provide fans with an enhanced experience and modernize the ballpark. Last spring, the new-look ballpark was unveiled, showcasing new field dimensions and significant upgrades to the food options available.

Despite the disappointment of the 2023 season, the Blue Jays had a decent home record of 43-38 at the new-look ballpark. However, they were unable to advance in the postseason, being swept in a two-game series the Minnesota Twins.

As the World Series commences, Toronto fans can at least find solace in the fact that former Blue Jays players Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno, and Marcus Semien are competing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

While it may be a while before significant events take place at the Rogers Centre due to ongoing renovations throughout the winter, fans can anticipate a fresh and improved outfield for the upcoming season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Who uploaded the pictures of the hole in the outfield?

A: The pictures were uploaded to Reddit a user named JPCL1887.

Q: What renovations are taking place at the Rogers Centre?

A: The Rogers Centre is currently undergoing a second phase of renovations, including a complete redesign of the 100-level and the addition of three new premium clubs.

Q: How did the Blue Jays perform at the new-look ballpark in the 2023 season?

A: The Blue Jays had a home record of 43-38 at the new-look ballpark but were eliminated from the postseason after a two-game sweep the Minnesota Twins.

Q: Which former Blue Jays players are competing in the World Series?

A: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno, and Marcus Semien are competing in the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.