Pioneering Animation Series “Blue Eye Samurai” Explores Revenge and Gender Roles in Feudal Japan

(Image source: Netflix)

Netflix has just announced the release of their groundbreaking new adult animation series, “Blue Eye Samurai.” Produced the talented husband-and-wife team of Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, the series delves into a captivating narrative set in feudal Japan during the Edo period.

The story centers around Mizu, a woman of mixed heritage living in a time when the presence of white people in Japan was rare. Raised a skilled swordmaker, Mizu has become a talented swordswoman, drawing inspiration from various bladesmiths who crossed her path at the forge. Following a personal tragedy, she embarks on a journey of revenge against the only four white men present in Japan at the time of her birth.

“Blue Eye Samurai” boasts an impressive roster of voice actors, including Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, and Kenneth Branagh. The series promises spectacular visuals, a tightly woven plot, and a diverse cast of compelling characters.

io9 had the opportunity to interview Noizumi and Green, delving deeper into the show’s complex themes and creative process. One aspect they explored was the show’s representation of gender roles and its approach to sex work, which they handled with great nuance and depth.

One of the inspirations behind the character of Mizu was the concept of the “onryō,” a vengeful ghost from Japanese folklore. Mizu’s desire for revenge grants her an almost superhuman strength, reminiscent of these mythical beings. Additionally, the show draws inspiration from various sources, including the film “Yentl,” which delves into the exploration of forbidden arts a determined woman.

To ensure an authentic portrayal of the Edo period, the production team conducted extensive research and sought the expertise of scholars, including Yukio Lippit from Harvard University. A calligrapher, Aoi Yamaguchi, was responsible for the on-screen writing, while the costume designer, Suttirat Larlarb, delved deep into historical references to create accurate attire for the characters.

“Blue Eye Samurai” challenges traditional gender expectations featuring a protagonist who must disguise herself as a man to navigate a patriarchal society. The series also explores the limited freedoms and societal constraints faced women during that time. Additionally, the show delves into the nuanced portrayal of sex work, highlighting the complexity and agency of the characters involved.

This groundbreaking animation series promises to provide a fresh perspective on historical storytelling while captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and visually stunning animation. “Blue Eye Samurai” is set to redefine the boundaries of adult animation and is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)