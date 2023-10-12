Netflix’s New Adult Animated Series “Blue Eye Samurai” Takes Revenge to the Next Level

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming adult animated series, “Blue Eye Samurai.” Created screenwriter Michael Green, known for his work on acclaimed R-rated films like “Logan” and “Blade Runner 2049,” the new series offers a unique blend of animation and storytelling.

The eight-part series follows the story of Mizu, a mixed-race sword master who disguises herself as a samurai to seek revenge on her white father for killing her Japanese mother. The trailer showcases a bloody tale of vengeance, with Mizu leaving a trail of violence in her wake.

While “Blue Eye Samurai” may initially appear to be another anime series on Netflix, Green emphasized that it offers a distinct aesthetic unlike traditional anime. The series combines 2D and 3D animation techniques, aiming for a handcrafted feel with a live-action quality. The voice cast features notable names such as George Takei, Masi Oka, and Kenneth Branagh, adding a filmic touch to the show.

The series was inspired Green and his wife, Amber Noizumi’s half-Asian, blue-eyed daughter, highlighting the importance of diverse representation in storytelling. The creators incorporated filmmaking techniques not commonly seen in animated television, including pre-visualization, stuntvis, and wardrobe departments.

“Blue Eye Samurai” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3, offering viewers a visually stunning and action-packed revenge story like no other.

Source: This article is based on information from Netflix’s press release and the official trailer for “Blue Eye Samurai.” No URLs are provided.